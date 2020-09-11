This pandemic has endured, it seems, forever. Many of us — especially older people — feel penned in, trapped, afraid to venture out for fear of getting the deadly virus.

We feel like we’re tiptoeing through the days with masks on our faces and hands tied behind our backs. How long will it be before “Do Not Hug” admonitions fade into history, and we can do what comes naturally?

The nation’s poorest citizens have been hard-hit around the country, especially those living in urban areas but also those in our own community. Nonprofit organizations designed to lend a hand and some hope to the most vulnerable among us have had to struggle to keep their doors open and their missions alive. They need our support now more than ever.

What if there were an event designed to get people outside in a safe environment? And what if those people had the opportunity to attend an “Attic Treasures Sale,” which offered many fine items for sale, several cuts above a traditional yard sale? And what if every dollar — repeat every single dollar — of the proceeds of that sale went to local non-profit organizations?

Good news! Such an event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 27 Pleasant St. (Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 26). The Treasures table has been extremely popular during the St. Paul’s Annual Christmas Fair over the years, but Fair organizers have decided to move up this part of the Fair to September 19 so that people can browse the Treasures in the garden area outside the Church. They’ll have plenty of room to move around safely.

In past years, proceeds from the Fair have gone to support many organizations, including Midcoast Hunger Prevention, Oasis Free Medical Clinic, Preble Street Resource Center, Asylum Seekers, The Gathering Place, and more. Last year, for example, the Fair generated about $22,000 — which was then matched by a member of the Congregation – so that a total of $44,000 was awarded to local nonprofits.

At a time when chaos seems to reign in our country, when most phone calls prove to be spam (even those with 207 area codes), when tempers understandably run short, it should be a refreshing opportunity for those who choose to attend the Attic Treasures Sale. People who were able to donate some of their good things to the Sale get the satisfaction of knowing that the things will end up in good hands. Visitors to the Sale will know that they will walk away with something they want, while knowing they have done something to lift the community. And local nonprofits and the people they serve will be most grateful for the generous donations

Everybody wins.

If you would like to donate items for this sale, please contact Nancy Johnson at [email protected] or call the Church office at (207) 725-5342. All items must be donated no later than Tuesday, Sept. 15.

