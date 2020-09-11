Once again, the Press Herald is publishing an irresponsible and inflammatory post – this time a cartoon by Dave Granlund.

On a week when unemployment dropped to 8.4 percent, Mr. Granlund depicts 30 Million people having lost their jobs. A quick look at the stats shows that there currently are 13.6 million Americans unemployed at the end of August, compared with 5.6 million (3.3 percent) in February – which was the lowest rate in decades!

Let’s all be a little more positive and work together to recover from this pandemic only the Chinese could have prevented. Remember, the glass is half full, not half empty, and move on!

Don Davis

Wiscasset

