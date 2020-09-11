The folks of Maine Senate District 30, which includes Gorham, part of Scarborough and part of Buxton, have the opportunity to vote for Stacey Brenner in November. They should jump at the chance!

Stacy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that the state will need to deal with the aftermath of a pandemic. Her unique combination of vision and pragmatism make her particularly well-suited for legislative work.

As the co-owner with her husband of Broadturn Farm in Scarborough, an organic flower and vegetable farm, Stacey knows hard work and the challenges of running a business.

Stacey’s deep knowledge of sustainable agriculture through formal education and hands-on experience make her a powerful advocate for the growth of small farms in Maine that can provide good jobs and can feed Mainers.

A vote for Stacey Brenner is a vote for a more resilient Maine!

Jennifer Jones

Falmouth

