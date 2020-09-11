Letters: Government must empower essential workers; Vote McCreight; Vote Hepler

Government must empower essential workers

With the recent celebration of Labor Day, it’s a good moment to once again congratulate BIW employees on their new contract. It’s a fitting reminder that there is power in a union – the power to act as a single, unified voice to fight for better and safer working conditions, stronger benefits and fair wages.

During my time in the Legislature, I’ve supported bills that protect and strengthen the right of workers to organize. I’ve shown solidarity whenever possible, and my pro-union record is something I’m very proud of.

With that in mind, Labor Day had me reflecting about what should come next policy-wise.

The pandemic has shone a light on the many struggles workers labeled as “essential” face. They risk their health to make sure each of us has access to both basic goods and even most of the creature comforts we’re all used to.

Essential workers get sick at a greater rate than others, and they often find themselves at the mercy of their employers. Some have described to me and my staff the feeling of being trapped and alone. Add to that the difficulty of trying to make sure your children still get an education when they can’t physically be in school or just arranging basic childcare, and it can be overwhelming.

It seems clear that both Congress at the federal level and the Legislature here at the state level will need to take action to empower essential workers, especially those in the service and retail sectors, to organize — not just for better pay, but for basic and fair ground rules that ensure they are safe, healthy and able to meet childcare needs.

Yes, it would be a big change, but surely a major crisis like COVID requires a robust, no-nonsense response.

Rep. Sean Paulhus,

Bath

Vote McCreight

I am writing to encourage voters in House District 51 (Harpswell, West Bath and Northeast Brunswick) to re-elect Joyce “Jay” McCreight to the Maine House of Representatives. Having served with her for nearly four years, I can say that there is no one in Augusta who works harder for the residents of any district than Jay does.