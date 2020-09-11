Letters: Government must empower essential workers; Vote McCreight; Vote Hepler

Government must empower essential workers
With the recent celebration of Labor Day, it’s a good moment to once again congratulate BIW employees on their new contract. It’s a fitting reminder that there is power in a union – the power to act as a single, unified voice to fight for better and safer working conditions, stronger benefits and fair wages.
During my time in the Legislature, I’ve supported bills that protect and strengthen the right of workers to organize. I’ve shown solidarity whenever possible, and my pro-union record is something I’m very proud of.
With that in mind, Labor Day had me reflecting about what should come next policy-wise.
The pandemic has shone a light on the many struggles workers labeled as “essential” face. They risk their health to make sure each of us has access to both basic goods and even most of the creature comforts we’re all used to.
Essential workers get sick at a greater rate than others, and they often find themselves at the mercy of their employers. Some have described to me and my staff the feeling of being trapped and alone. Add to that the difficulty of trying to make sure your children still get an education when they can’t physically be in school or just arranging basic childcare, and it can be overwhelming.
It seems clear that both Congress at the federal level and the Legislature here at the state level will need to take action to empower essential workers, especially those in the service and retail sectors, to organize — not just for better pay, but for basic and fair ground rules that ensure they are safe, healthy and able to meet childcare needs.
Yes, it would be a big change, but surely a major crisis like COVID requires a robust, no-nonsense response.
Rep. Sean Paulhus,
Bath
Vote McCreight
I am writing to encourage voters in House District 51 (Harpswell, West Bath and Northeast Brunswick) to re-elect Joyce “Jay” McCreight to the Maine House of Representatives. Having served with her for nearly four years, I can say that there is no one in Augusta who works harder for the residents of any district than Jay does.
Jay cares deeply about the future of our communities and our state. She listens to her constituents. She takes their concerns and ideas to the statehouse and thoughtfully considers how proposals will affect small businesses, the fishing and lobster industries, our schools and our children, access to health care, and more. She works with legislators of both parties and has earned wide respect from all of her colleagues.
Jay is currently the House chair of the Marine Resources Committee, and also serves on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. She has worked tirelessly to pass legislation to create a program to ensure safe disposal of expired marine flares, a proposal brought to her by a local fisherman. She has earned support from the state fire marshal and career firefighters, the Coast Guard, Friends of Casco Bay, and others. This bill has been endorsed by the full legislature, and now awaits a modest funding allocation to be implemented.
Jay McCreight is a person we all can count on to do her very best for our region, and for Maine. She views public service as an honor. Let’s keep her working for all of us in the Maine legislature.
Sen. Brownie Carson,
Harpswell
Vote Hepler
I write to support Allison Hepler for the Maine House of Representatives representing Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, and Woolwich.
I know Allison. She is an active, public-spirited local resident who teaches at the University of Maine, serves on the Woolwich Selectboard, Maine’s First Ship and the Patten Free Library, while also working on local food banks and helping to run a small business.
In the Legislature, Allison has worked to expand much needed public health facilities, unemployment, and rent security to combat COVID-19. She has voted for bonds for transportation and rural broadband, aid to schools and towns, and property tax relief. And she lent crucial support to Arrowsic’s successful application for a USDA grant to provide high-speed broadband to our island.
But the legislature’s work is not done. The coronavirus is still with us and Allison continues to work to cautiously reopen schools and the economy despite Republican refusal to reconvene the legislature to consider needed legislation.
In these difficult times, we simply can not afford to return to the wayward practices of the previous administration. Please join me in voting for Allison Hepler for the State House.
Tom Spear,
Arrowsic
