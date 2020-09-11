Kathleen “Kathy” (Alexander) Cray 1956 – 2020 WISCASSET – Kathleen “Kathy” (Alexander) Cray, 64, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 8, 2020. She was born in Brunswick on Feb. 22, 1956 to John L. and Nancy A. (Brilliant) Alexander. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1974 and married the love of her life, Raymond P. Cray I on June 29, 1974. She is survived and greatly missed by her mother, Nancy Alexander of West Bath; her loving husband of 46 years, Raymond Cray I of Wiscasset; her son, Raymond Cray II of Bath, her daughter, Katie Cray and son-in-law Neal Hyson of East Boothbay; her brother, Gary Glidden and wife Kim of West Bath, her brother, John Alexander and wife Julie of Litchfield, her sister, Vanessa Moore and husband Irving of Lisbon; and her grandchildren, Miles Cray, Nadia Cray, Matthew Hyson, Justin Hyson and Alyssa Hyson. A celebration of her amazing life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Bath Foursquare Gospel Church. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to; Four Square Gospel Church 405 Centre St. Bath, ME 04530

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous