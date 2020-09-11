Doug Lavallee, owner and chef of Scarlet Begonias, has created a very unique burger that he recently featured as a special at the Brunswick restaurant. It’s named the “Quack and Blue” burger and it is made of locally sourced ingredients combined in a creative and tasty way. The beef patty, from Bisson Farm in Topsham, is sprinkled with blackening seasoning, grilled and placed on a lightly grilled brioche bun. Then it is topped with blue cheese and crispy bacon. On the other side of the bun is a sunny side up jumbo duck egg from Whatley Farms, also in Topsham. Their burgers are in the $6-$9 range. 16 Station Ave., 721-0403.

Chef Stef Maine (Stephanie Petkers) has released her fall menu, which includes a surprising fall salad. “Chef Stef Signature Fall Salad – A fresh, delicious combination of spinach and mixed greens, butternut squash, dried cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and a maple Dijon vinaigrette.” $10/serving. Orders can be placed by noon on Mondays for deliveries on Tuesdays. [email protected], 504-4685.

Owl & Elm, 365 Main St., Yarmouth, has added a lamb burger ($18) to the menu. It’s made with ground spiced lamb from Stoneheart Farms, South Paris, feta cheese, roasted red pepper and cucumber dill tzatziki. Perfect flavor combination. 847-0580.

Culinary News

Maine Maple Sunday has been rescheduled from March to Oct. 9-11. The weekend will include some virtual elements along with in-person visits, according to the Maine Maple Producers Association Facebook page. More details to follow.

There are great baking tips from Two Fat Cats Bakery on its YouTube channel. My favorite is “Pie Fill Thickeners,” which discusses options especially for fruit pies – which work and why.

Maine Beer Company released “Second Dinner,” a fresh IPA with notes of citrus and a strong fruit aroma, on Aug. 31. On Sept. 8, “Fall” was released. This is a stout made with cold brew coffee from Coffee by Design. 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: