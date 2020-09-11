Masked students and others gathered at the University of New England Wednesday afternoon for a march to support Black Lives Matter. The event, organized by the UNE football team, drew about 450 students, faculty, professional staff and administrators, including university President James Herbert, said school spokesman Chris Rose. The 3:30 p.m. walk started and ended at the football field and included a walk aroud campus. Participants were asked to wear black.
