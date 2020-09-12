Four years – enough is enough! Trump’s behavior and self-serving attitude at the expense of our democracy must be stopped. We the people, for the soul of America, need to step up for the sake of generations to come. The alternative is the very real probability of creating a permanent anti-democratic, authoritarian society run by oligarchs and not governed by law and order under our Constitution.
Biden will begin to right our ship and stop the pain of Trump’s distorted law and chaotic order in which it is his way or the highway, as America slips into the abyss of countries run by despotic autocrats whom he idolizes and yearns to emulate.
God gives us a choice, but it is up to us to make the right one. Vote for the soul of America. Please vote for Joe Biden!
Edward Little
York
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Dakotas lead U.S. in virus growth as both reject mask rules
-
Nation & World
Some migrants move into tents after fire guts Greek camp
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Biden will right the listing ship of state
-
Nation & World
Cease-fire, Islam-based government in focus at historic Afghan talks
-
Election 2020
Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.