I am constantly astounded at hearing Trump defenders speak glowingly of what a stellar businessman he is. I disagree and see him as a con man, unchanged from what he has been his whole life. So, a few challenges for Trump supporters.

Can you tell us where we can all order some Trump steaks? And, some Trump vodka? Will Trump water make my plants grow bigly in a short period of time? With all the stay-at-home time we have now, where can I get my hands on some of the latest Trump Magazine issues? Travel is opening up, how many of you all are planning a trip to the Taj Mahal casino? Booking travel on Trump Airlines? I’ve been looking for a cause to get behind, anyone aware of any Trump Foundation fundraisers?

What about a petition to request a spot in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the Trump University marching band? OK, maybe just a tailgate party where we sing the Trump University fight song.

I used to take comfort in my belief that the collective common sense of the American people would protect our democracy. Now, I wonder when that common sense died because I missed the obit. Anybody know where it was buried so I can go pay my respects?

Herb Fox

Limerick

