ARLINGTON, Texas — Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip.

Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, two days before he scheduled to undergo surgery in Vail, Colorado.

The A’s made the announcement before their doubleheader at Texas. Oakland went into the day at 28-15, its .651 winning percentage the best in the American League.

Chapman hasn’t played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland’s game last Sunday against San Diego. He was a first-time All-Star last season, when he a Gold Glove for the second year in a row.

In 37 games overall this season, Chapman hit .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs. He hit only .120 (3 for 25) with 17 strikeouts and one walk his last eight games.

Oakland recalled outfielder Seth Brown from its alternate site to take Chapman’s spot on the roster. Brown joined the A’s for the third time this season, and was 0 for 4 over four games in his first two stints.

YANKEES: Mark Newman, a key front office executive for the New York Yankees during their run of five World Series titles from 1996 through 2009, was found dead Saturday at his home in Tampa, Florida. He was 71.

The Yankees said it was not clear whether he died Friday or Saturday. The team was not sure of the cause.

A moment of silence was observed before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Newman was omnipresent for two decades at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, his portly frame easily recognizable from a distance. His tenure oversaw the rise through the system of Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Robinson Canó, David Robertson and Phil Hughes.

“You can’t reflect on the championships and postseason appearances during Mark’s time without recognizing how much he meant to the organization,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

YANKEES 2, ORIOLES 1: Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and New York beat Baltimore to open a 4 1/2-game lead over the Orioles for the American League’s eighth and final playoff berth in New York.

With DJ LeMahieu starting the inning as the automatic runner on second, Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that advanced LeMahieu. Baltimore brought the field in.

Voit, hitting in shadows, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins for his 37th RBI. LeMahieu scored without a throw.

A day after sweeping a doubleheader from the Orioles, New York (25-21) won its fourth straight game and closed in on Toronto (24-20) for second place in the AL East. Trying to rebound from a 5-16 slump, the Yankees are on their longest winning streak since taking six in a row from Aug. 11-17.

