EDMONTON, Alberta — Anton Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored in the second period and the Dallas Stars are a victory away from the Stanley Cup final after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday night in Game 4.

Dallas pushed Vegas to the brink of elimination despite being outshot 33-20. The Stars have 67 shots to the Golden Knights’ 105, yet lead the series 3-1.

Khudobin deserves credit for much of that, like when he spun his body to prevent a goal by William Karlsson in the second or dived to deny Brayden McNabb early in the third with Dallas clinging to the lead. His nonchalant glove stop on Shea Theodore during 1:10 of Vegas 5-on-3 power-play time showed how locked in he was.

The Stars also have done a masterful job of copying the way the Vancouver Canucks almost beat Vegas last round, by collapsing defensively and giving their goaltender the chance to see a vast majority of even-strength shots from the outside.

That strategy is working and flustering the Golden Knights, who have six goals in four games despite some high-quality chances. They were on the wrong end of some puck luck in Game 4.

After Alec Martinez cracked Khudobin with a power-play goal 7:44 into the second, a giveaway by Nate Schmidt proved costly. Andrew Cogliano, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first three games of the series, forced the turnover, Pavelski backhanded a shot and the puck deflected off Schmidt’s stick in mid-air and fluttered over goaltender Robin Lehner.

That was the Stars’ seventh shot of the game at the same time the Golden Knights had 22. When McNabb took a bad holding penalty late in the second, Benn scored on the power play to make it 2-1.

Vegas had killed 22 consecutive penalties before Benn broke the streak.

AWARD: Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders is the winner of the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.

The league announced Saturday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.

Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the Eastern Conference final thanks to several moves he made in free agency in the summer and at the February trade deadline. The 77-year-old signed free agent goaltender Semyon Varlamov and forward Derick Brassard, and traded for center Jean-Gabriel Pageau and defenseman Andy Greene.

“We’ve had tremendous results from our players throughout this playoff series,” Lamoriello said. “All you have to do is just go up and down the stat sheet and look at the different types of players and different positional players who’ve come forward and been a key part of winning, and that’s just great to see. That’s how you win: When you have a team that there’s a different player each and every night that can come forward and players being happy for each other.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous