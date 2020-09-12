BANGOR – Robert Alan Ingles, 72, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sept. 9, 2020 as a result of a stroke experienced on Sept. 6, 2020. Bob was born in Belfast on Jan. 28, 1948, the son of Helen (Friss) and Raymond Ingles who predecease him.

He was a 1966 graduate of Belfast Area High School where he ran track. Bob received Accounting degrees from Beal College in 1968 and Husson College (University) in 1970.

He met his future wife, Mary Anne Willette, in 1966 while attending Beal and they married in 1970. On July 11, 2020 they celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

Bob was office manager at W.A. Bean and Sons. In 1988 he became the sole proprietor of Neighborhood Market until his retirement in 2015. Bob enjoyed classic country music, sudoku, flying kites and beating Mary Anne at cribbage. Together he and Mary Anne enjoyed local sports, Maine’s many festivals especially those featuring Pirates, hot air balloons or music and spending time in tents and cabins at Smuggler’s Den in Southwest Harbor.

In addition to his wife Mary Anne, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Martha (Hurlbert) Ingles of Rochester, NH and his daughter, Laura Ingles of Bangor; his cousins, Arthur Abbott and his wife, Joanne, of Belfast and Raymond Abbott and his wife, Pam, of Pasadena, Md.

To honor Bob’s memory the family requests you play cribbage or any old style game with someone you love, support the endeavors of your children and be generous when no one is looking. For this last option please “Think globally but act locally” by offering your time or finances to an individual person, as was Bob’s way, or to a local organization of your choosing.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor with the Rev. Dr. Rex H. Garrett, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, at the Superintendents Lodge, State Street Entrance, Bangor.

