This week’s poem, by Portland Poet Laureate Linda Aldrich, takes the form of notes jotted down – and sometimes crossed out – as the speaker listens to a talk. We can infer from the notes themselves – about missing songbirds, about ice – that climate change is the true subject at hand. I love how subtle and associative this poem is, how hauntingly its crossed-out lines hang in the space of the poem, and how it builds to such stark candor at its very end.
Aldrich currently serves as Portland’s sixth poet laureate and has published two collections of poetry, “Foothold” (2008) and “March” and “Mad Women” (2012). Her third collection,”Ballast,” is forthcoming from Deerbrook Editions in 2021.
Notes from the Library Lecture
By Linda Aldrich
How much does the songbird weigh
How much the song
the smallest hummingbird weighs less than a penny
would we feel it light on our hand
do we bother with pennies
a hummingbird takes 250 breaths a minute
can the exhalation move a feather
48 warblers weigh the one pound of coffee we drink in a week to wake up
we wake up do we wake up
our earth is the tiniest blue eye sleepless and unblinking
3 billion birds are missing
finches sparrows blackbirds wrens
they weigh on us
glaciers weigh less than the water melting from them
our tears are heavier than ice
as far as we know
we are all we know
no one is coming to save us
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Notes from the Library Lecture” copyright © 2020 by Linda Aldrich, forthcoming in “Ballast” (Deerbrook Editions, 2021). It appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Recipes
Homefront: Can s’mores be improved? This version, with Italian flavors, say yes
-
Food
A baker’s hopes for the Jewish New Year start with a round challah
-
Food
Managers and owners bring out the front-of-house muscle
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Just what is a plant-based diet? Opinions vary
-
Vegan Kitchen
Vegan Kitchen: A decade on, Melanie Joy’s book on carnism still casts a big shadow