Greg Kesich’s “View from here” (“Tale of two sandwich shops” – Sept. 6) sums up the liberal bias of your paper.
You say at the shop “across the street, they don’t care if I die.” I’m only surprised you didn’t call them deplorables for not requiring masks.
In the more expensive, inefficient and confusing shop, you had to “break the rules” to get your meal. (No wonder you support Speaker Pelosi).
To show how open-minded you are, you wonder how someone applying for “unemployment or Medicaid” must feel. How about those trying to open a business, or run a pipeline in Maine? Or how about just trying to avoid bankruptcy with the governor’s draconian and last-minute edicts?
Maybe we should just roll back the clock to 1820 and rejoin Taxachussetts.
Bill Thornton
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Recipes
Homefront: Can s’mores be improved? This version, with Italian flavors, say yes
-
Food
A baker’s hopes for the Jewish New Year start with a round challah
-
Food
Managers and owners bring out the front-of-house muscle
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Just what is a plant-based diet? Opinions vary
-
Vegan Kitchen
Vegan Kitchen: A decade on, Melanie Joy’s book on carnism still casts a big shadow
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.