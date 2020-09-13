Greg Kesich’s “View from here” (“Tale of two sandwich shops” – Sept. 6) sums up the liberal bias of your paper.

You say at the shop “across the street, they don’t care if I die.” I’m only surprised you didn’t call them deplorables for not requiring masks.

In the more expensive, inefficient and confusing shop, you had to “break the rules” to get your meal. (No wonder you support Speaker Pelosi).

To show how open-minded you are, you wonder how someone applying for “unemployment or Medicaid” must feel. How about those trying to open a business, or run a pipeline in Maine? Or how about just trying to avoid bankruptcy with the governor’s draconian and last-minute edicts?

Maybe we should just roll back the clock to 1820 and rejoin Taxachussetts.

Bill Thornton

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: