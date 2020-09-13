REVERE, Mass. – It is with great sadness that the family of Amy (McLoon) Juneau announce her unexpected passing on Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at the age of 60. Amy died at her home in Revere, Mass.

Amy was a beloved mother, sister, nurse and friend. Amy was the devoted mother to Raquel Miller of Biddeford and will be deeply missed. Amy will also be lovingly remembered by her partner, Angelo Grech of Revere; her siblings, Lauren Moskowitz of Georgetown, Mass., David McLoon of Watertown, Mass., Chris McLoon of Brunswick, and Wendy Waterman of Portland; her many nieces and nephews, Evan Moskowitz, Ilana Walker, Ian McLoon, Erin Basile, Patrick McLoon, Meredith McLoon, Emelia Waterman, Bailey Waterman, and Colin Waterman; and countless other family members and friends.

Amy was born in Amesbury, Mass., on April 3, 1960, the daughter of Richard McLoon and Marilyn J. “McLoon” Tedesco. She was predeceased by her father and her mother.

Amy is survived by her stepfather, Theodore Tedesco of Stow, Mass.

Ever since she was a little girl, Amy wanted to be a nurse. Amy became a registered nurse in 1986, receiving her education from Westbrook College/UNE in Maine. She has dedicated over half of her life to her career as a nurse. Amy found a way to connect with all of her patients, always meeting them with compassion, and left a lasting impact on all she worked with.

Amy was ferociously dedicated to the well-being of children. Amy loved to be with children – laughing, playing silly games, teaching them how to swim, and making them all feel special and seen. Their happiness was her own.

Amy is in the hearts of many. She is remembered as a sensitive soul who saw the best in everyone. She found ways to connect with every person she met, creating friends wherever she would go. Amy loved to laugh – whether it be with her coworkers on Unit 1 at Franciscan Children’s Hospital, or amongst family and friends in the backyard by the pool. Amy was a snapchat selfie queen, an animal lover, and a delicious pie baker. As we celebrate the legacy of this incredible woman, we want to encourage all to try to see the goodness in everyone, be kind to all, and spread humor and joy in life – as Amy did daily.

Those who wish to pay their respects can do so on Sept. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons Funeral Home at 128 Revere St in Revere, Mass. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book please visit http://www.buonfiglio.com

Contributions may be made to Canines For Kids

in her honor.

http://www.caninesforkids.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous