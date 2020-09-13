PORTLAND – Betty L. Scribner, “betty boop”, 91, a long-time resident of Portland, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the Barron Healthcare Center.

Betty’s interests include playing cribbage, sunbathing, beano, listening to her music, writing in her daily journal about the day events, she loved spending time with her loved ones, AND boy did she love feeding the squirrels.

For many years, Betty volunteered and worked at Goodwill Industries, which she was truly devoted to being kind and to help everyone. She could never resist saying “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken”.

Betty is survived by her son, Richard Frank Fillion, two daughters, Melissa Davis and Caril Schultz and her spouse Rusty Schultz; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved deeply.

Betty was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Spescha; parents, Angie and Charlie Brown; brothers, Dick Brown and Henry Brown, and her sister, Ruth Traynor.

Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Betty Lou’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous