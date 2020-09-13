YARMOUTH – “I’m a fighter, a person of strong faith, and I’m at peace!” This was the testimony of Cathy Marie Crane who passed away Sept. 8, 2020. Determined to live her life with faith and the heart of a Warrior, Cathy fought stage 4 cancer with every ounce of her strength, always having a smile and kind word. Cathy made many friends during her treatment admiring the strength each person demonstrated. Her smile now shines bright in heaven.Cathy understood there is a season and time for every activity under heaven. She heard the words of her Creator, to leave her earthly tent and join family and friends in their heavenly home. Cathy is survived by her husband, Dave Crane; son Ryan, his wife Tracy, and their daughter Hayden of Lincoln; son Andrew, his wife Taryn, and their two dogs, Bristol and Fuse of Twentynine Palms, Calif.; and son Brent, his wife Jackie, and their sons, Landon, Caleb and Elias of Lancaster, Pa. They were her heart and most precious treasures. Cathy is also survived by her mother, Helen Trefethen of Westbrook; brother, Gerald Trefethen of New Gloucester, and his wife Dina, sister Cyndi Trefethen of Portland; nieces, Caitlin Coppenrath and her husband Drew and son Parker; Kelsea Bickford and her husband Robert; and nephew Eric Mason and wife Alicia and sons, Colby and Ryan.She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Trefethen; and sister Holly Mason. She was close to her husband’s family, mother-in-law, Edna Crane; sister-in-law, MaryBeth Brush, her husband John and their son John David, all of Stroudsburg, Pa. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, David Crane. In 1978 Cathy married Dave and soon after they moved to the Princeton area of New Jersey where Cathy worked as an administrative assistant for the legendary basketball coach at Princeton University, Pete Carril. While living in New Jersey, she made lifelong friends and she and Dave welcomed three sons. They returned to Cathy’s home state of Maine where they lived in Bangor until the boys graduated high school. Cathy along with three other mothers, known as the “4 Moms” formed a strong bond and together watched their children become amazing adults. After living in Pennsylvania for a few years, Cathy and Dave returned to Maine. Cathy also worked in the insurance industry and legal field when in Maine and Pennsylvania. Cathy requested her heartfelt appreciation to her Cancer Team; Dr. Pearce, Dr. Mimokis, Dr. Duggan, and Dr. Wrona. She could not have been in better hands. Cathy remained at home with the help of her devoted family, her church family headed by Carolyn and Bill Verrill, and her lifelong friend Joanna Rush. She later passed at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, where she received the most loving and compassionate care. The family gives a special thank you to her online support group, “Warriors for Cathy”. Thank you all for your supportive words these past two-plus years. Due to Covid-19 rules and protocols, we will update the Celebration of Life plans as soon as we are able to do so. It is our hope to gather and reminisce with family and friends in Portland Maine and Swiftwater, Pa. areas. Cathy’s family will gather at the Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg, Pa. where she will be laid to rest. To share memories or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com. Should you be so inclined, in lieu of flowers, Cathy requested that gifts be made to eitherEastpoint Christian Church,345 Clarks Pond Pkwy,South Portland, ME 04106orZion United Church of Christ,14 N. Eighth St,Stroudsburg, PA 18360.It is her hope these donations will be used towards cancer support groups.

Guest Book