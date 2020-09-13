YARMOUTH – Ernest Dean Vining, 61, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, as a result of advanced Huntington’s Disease, having spent five years at Brentwood Manor in Yarmouth.

Ernie was born Oct. 11, 1958 to Charles and Virginia Vining. After graduation from Yarmouth High School, attending Northeast Business College and holding several jobs, he received training at the Police Academy and became a deputy at the Cumberland County Jail. Proud of attaining the rank of Sergeant in Charge, he was saddened when his declining health ended his career.

He looked forward to a yearly hunting trip to Blue Hill with a group of friends- though the deer didn’t seem to have YYmuch to worry about. Having spent his life in Yarmouth, he enjoyed talking to fellow residents, neighbors, and friends- his sense of humor often in evidence. Other favorite pastimes included playing cards and rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots. His knowledge of their players and other teams was impressive.

Ernie was predeceased by his twin brother, Eric; his mother, Virginia; and grandparents, Philip and Lena Vining and Harold MacVane.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; dad, Charles and stepmother, Caroline, all of Yarmouth.

Also surviving are his brother Brad, his wife Nancy and niece Miranda; his stepbrother, Aaron Dion, his wife Meredith and nephew Harrison; his former sister-in-law Kathy Wagner and her husband Sam; as well as his stepson, Charles Duford and his family, and numerous cousins in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Canada. Though he’s passed from our sight, he’ll always remain in our hearts.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous