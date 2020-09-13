SOUTH PORTLAND – Joseph “Joe” Verlyn Gallant, 80, died on Sept. 3, 2020, at the Maine Veterans’ Home, Scarborough.Joe was born in Millinocket, on Feb. 28, 1940, the son of the late Jeremiah and Mabel (Jandreau) Gallant. He grew up in Millinocket, attended local schools and graduated from George W. Stearns High School in the class of 1958. He was a member of the band and orchestra, playing the baritone horn.After high school, Joe enlisted in the United States Air Force and continued his education while in the military. After his honorable service, Joe used the credits he earned in the military and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. After receiving his degree, Joe started in banking for Old Saco Bank, then Kennebunk Savings Bank where he was a manager. He married Donna Lee Simpson in 1971 and they had a son, Matthew, in 1972. He then worked at the Portland Press Herald as a district manager, followed by being a supervisor for the State of Maine’s Department of Agriculture. After Donna’s untimely death in 1980, Joseph married Eva “Jane” Plourde in 1983 and later opened the clothing store “Classy Lady.”In Joe’s free time he enjoyed photography as well as watching the Red Sox and Celtics. He was able to attend a game during the famous 1948 Red Sox season and continued to see them at least once every year. Joe was also a member of the Millinocket Lodge of Elks, and the American Legion in South Portland.Joe was predeceased by his wife, Donna L. (Simpson) Gallant in 1980, his wife Eva “Jane” (Plourde) Gallant in 2019; and his sister, Christina Emond.He is survived by his son, Matthew J. Gallant of Austin, Texas, stepson, Eric LaLiberty and his wife Kristen of Gray, stepson, Jason LaLiberty and his wife Tammy of Raymond; and five grandchildren, Rose, Austin, Carter, Nick, and Allie.In honor of Joe’s service to our country, he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta with a private ceremony. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Joe’s memorial page, or to share and online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

