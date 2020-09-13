PORTLAND – Marie Michaelena Derrig Kane, daughter of John Derrig and Mary (Gryskewicz), was born on August 30, 1949, in Portland.

After graduating from Deering High School, she worked in administrative positions for various local companies including Sanborn’s Motor Express.

She married Paul Kane on Sept. 12, 1970, at St. Louis Church. They started a family and settled in Portland where she continued to work locally and became active in the community.

Marie was a staple at St. Patrick’s Church and with a variety of her children’s sports teams. With enthusiasm she also delved into a number of pursuits, from Portland Women’s Rugby team to Mid-Coast Harley Owners Group.

Marie was a gifted crafter with a fondness for knitting and quilting. Marie loved rug hooking and was featured in Rug Hooking Magazine. She took pride in being a homemaker, often extending the doors of the home to any of her children’s friends with warm welcome.

She also loved the outdoors, either tending to her garden or thoroughly enjoying herself at the beach with friends and family. She will be missed by many.

Marie is survived by her husband Paul; children, Patrick (and wife Janet), Keely, and Kevin (and wife Lauren); as well as seven grandchildren, Conor, Maura, Beatrice, Penelope, Olivia, Bodhi and Hadley.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, Sept. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all safety protocols will be observed during visiting hours. Funeral service attendance will be private on Saturday at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

