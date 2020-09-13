NEW GLOUCESTER – Raymond T. Jean Jr., 74, of New Gloucester passed away peacefully Sept. 3, 2020.

Ray was a proud Vietnam veteran and retired Portland fire fighter who earned two citations for bravery. In his younger years he enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing rugby, in more recent years he has found most enjoyment with his family and friends and going on car rides with his dog, Sheba.

He was loved by us all and will be greatly missed.

He was predeceased by his father, Raymond T. Jean Sr., stepmother, Pauline Jean and mother, Arlene Jewett.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Pratt-Bridgton, son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jill Jean of Gorham; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mickey Gilpatric of Limington, brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Cindy Jean of Gorham, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Harry Dow of Florida; and aunt, Maye Steel. Raymond is also survived by his five grandchildren, Ryan Barnard, Kyle Pratt, Dylan Pratt, Nicole Jean, Rachel Jean; and two great-grandsons, Sebastian Barnard and Oliver Barnard.

He will be laid to rest at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.

Pampered Pooch is a wonderful doggie daycare that has been caring for and will be continuing to care for Raymond’s dog, Sheba.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Raymond’s name to

Pampered Pooch

228 Lewiston Rd,

Gray, ME 04039

