Attorney Richard Regan has announced the opening of Regan Law LLC at 4 Union Park Road in Topsham. Regan, who has practiced in the Midcoast area for over 25 years, will provide services in bankruptcy, personal injury, estate planning, probate and criminal law. He currently serves on the board of governors for the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and is a member of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys.

