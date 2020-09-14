Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 7-13.

Summonses

9/10 Frank Faulkner, 26, of Bluff Road, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on Bluff Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

9/7 at 9:24 a.m. Elevator alarm on Washington Street.

9/7 at 10:13 a.m. Rescue assist on Getchell Street.

9/7 at 6:36 p.m. Elevator alarm on Whiskeag Road.

9/9 at 1:08 p.m. Rescue assist on Floral Street.

9/11 at 7:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Middle and Russell streets.

9/12 at 3:52 p.m. Rescue assist on U.S. Route 1 Southbound in West Bath.

9/12 at 4:14 p.m. Rescue assist on Lemont Drive in West Bath.

9/12 at 7:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Congress and Centre streets.

9/13 at 10:05 a.m. Mulch fire on Richardson Street.

9/13 at 1:03 p.m. Line down on North Bath Road.

9/13 at 2:05 p.m. Burnt food on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Sept. 7-13.

