Arrests
No arrests were reported from Sept. 7-13.
Summonses
9/10 Frank Faulkner, 26, of Bluff Road, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on Bluff Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Fire calls
9/7 at 9:24 a.m. Elevator alarm on Washington Street.
9/7 at 10:13 a.m. Rescue assist on Getchell Street.
9/7 at 6:36 p.m. Elevator alarm on Whiskeag Road.
9/9 at 1:08 p.m. Rescue assist on Floral Street.
9/11 at 7:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Middle and Russell streets.
9/12 at 3:52 p.m. Rescue assist on U.S. Route 1 Southbound in West Bath.
9/12 at 4:14 p.m. Rescue assist on Lemont Drive in West Bath.
9/12 at 7:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Congress and Centre streets.
9/13 at 10:05 a.m. Mulch fire on Richardson Street.
9/13 at 1:03 p.m. Line down on North Bath Road.
9/13 at 2:05 p.m. Burnt food on Washington Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Sept. 7-13.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Black Dinah chooses a new name
-
Mainely Media
Scarborough to offere child care
-
The Forecaster
Water District seeks applications for bottle filling fountains
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Sept. 17-24
-
Nation & World
Russian opposition leader Navalny able to leave hospital bed