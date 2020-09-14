Arrests

9/7 at 10:52 a.m. Robert Neisius, 33, of Church Road, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Enterprise Drive on a charge of violation of a protective order.

9/8 at 1:18 p.m. Alicia Aube, 35, of Greenwood Road, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Pleasant Street on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

9/11 at 9:27 p.m. Andrew Garza, 49, of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz at Mill Street and Sage Hill on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/8 at 8:12 a.m. Benjamin Spaulding, 45, of Brackett Road, was issued a summons by Officer Sophia Swiatek on Brackett Road on a charge of indecent conduct.

9/11 at 5 p.m. Robert Almy, 47, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Everett Street on charges of criminal mischief and violating condition of release.

9/12 at 2:04 p.m. Carl Brawn III, 40, of South Street, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy at Hacker Road and Hunter Lane on a charge of operating with an expired license.

Fire calls

9/7 at 8:14 a.m. Alarm on Merepoint Road.

9/7 at 1:02 p.m. Structure fire on Harding Road.

9/7 at 4:39 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

9/8 at 5:18 a.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

9/8 at 6:14 p.m. Structure fire on C Street.

9/8 at 11:22 p.m. Alarm on Lupine Circle.

9/9 at 4:55 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Hill Road.

9/9 at 5:26 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

9/10 at 9:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mill and Cushing streets.

9/10 at 2:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

9/10 at 11:25 p.m. Alarm on Polar Loop.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from Sept. 7-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: