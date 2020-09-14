AUGUSTA — Ending racial discrimination should be a central consideration for all new lawmaking in Maine, the leaders of new permanent commission set up to examine the status of minority groups in the state said Monday.

Lead by Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations was created in state law in 2019, well before the recent protests over police slayings of unarmed Blacks that have disrupted dozens of American cities in recent weeks, including Portland.

The commission identified 26 bills that were left in limbo when the Legislature adjourn abruptly as the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Maine in mid March. Among those bills is one that would provide a sweeping overhaul to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act.

“For far too long, we have allowed our laws to uphold a system that produces disproportionate outcomes for racial, Indigenous, and Maine tribal populations,” Talbot Ross said. “Legislation alone will not end these disparities, but it plays a critical role.”

Talbot Ross, chairwoman of the commission, is one of only two Black lawmakers in the Maine Legislature, which includes 151 House members and 35 Senators.

Talbot Ross pointed out that Black Mainers were six times more likely to be incarcerated and 20 times more likely to contract COVID-19.

She was joined by other members of the commission, including the Rev. Kenneth Lewis, an appointee of Gov. Janet Mills, and Maulian Dana, the Penobscot Nation’s tribal ambassador to the state, at a press conference announcing the recommendations.

The commission reviewed a total of 454 bills that were left on the table when the Legislature adjourned in March, identifying 26 as top priorities for lawmakers to finish if they were it return for a special session before the Nov.3 election or before the next Legislature is sworn in in December. The commission also identified another 20 bills that have potential to improve racial equity.

In its report to the Legislature, the commission also recommends an ongoing focus to include the issue of racial inequity as a key consideration in all lawmaking. Additionally, the report recommends sustained financial support for its work.

“Building awareness takes resources,” Lewis said. “This work cannot carry forward without human capital and financial resources commitment. Awareness is not enough. Awareness does not deconstruct a long constructed process that has impacted racial and indigenous populations in an adverse way. We must devise an anti-racist posture in the construction of legislation.”

Under the law that created it, the commission is authorized to provide advice and guidance to all three branches of state government, including the governor’s office, the judicial branch and the Legislature.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: