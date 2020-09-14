Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.
Summonses
8/31 at 9:40 a.m. Michael Corson, 51, of Rosetti Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Main Street on charges of operating beyond license restriction and failure to register a motor vehicle.
9/5 at 5:52 p.m. Sarah Osgood, 31, of Robins Way, New Gloucester, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Longwoods Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Fire calls
9/4 at 6:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Willow Lane.
9/5 at 10:31 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Foreside Road.
EMS
Cimberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Sept. 2-8.
