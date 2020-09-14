Arrests
9/11 at 1:02 a.m. Henry Spurlock III, 39, of Kennedy Terrace, Van Buren, was arrested on Lakeside Drive by Det. Mat Yeaton on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).
Summonses
9/4 at 3 p.m. Julieanne Star Clukey, 52, of Madison Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Timber Farm Way by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.
9/7 at 11:41 a.m. Justin Schwenk, 30, of Bridgton Road, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Brook Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Fire calls
9/4 at 8:11 a.m. Assist Portland.
9/4 at 10:11 a.m. Lines down on Chester Avenue.
9/4 at 4:05 p.m. Assist Portland.
9/4 at 7:01 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.
9/5 at 10:34 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
9/5 at 2:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leighton Road.
9/8 at 8:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Brook Road.
9/9 at 6:32 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Veronica Lane.
9/10 at 7:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lakeside Drive.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Sept. 4-11.
