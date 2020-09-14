Arrests

9/11 at 1:02 a.m. Henry Spurlock III, 39, of Kennedy Terrace, Van Buren, was arrested on Lakeside Drive by Det. Mat Yeaton on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

Summonses

9/4 at 3 p.m. Julieanne Star Clukey, 52, of Madison Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Timber Farm Way by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

9/7 at 11:41 a.m. Justin Schwenk, 30, of Bridgton Road, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Brook Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

9/4 at 8:11 a.m. Assist Portland.

9/4 at 10:11 a.m. Lines down on Chester Avenue.

9/4 at 4:05 p.m. Assist Portland.

9/4 at 7:01 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

9/5 at 10:34 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/5 at 2:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leighton Road.

9/8 at 8:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Brook Road.

9/9 at 6:32 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Veronica Lane.

9/10 at 7:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lakeside Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Sept. 4-11.

