Arrests

9/13 at 2:18 a.m. Genesis Rodriguez, 20, of Chase Court, was arrested on Chase Court by Officer Malcolm Marshall on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

9/12 at 8:56 p.m. Lynze Claire Cooper, 30, of Mason Street, Bethel, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of violating condition of release.

Fire calls

9/8 at 6:26 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

9/11 at 11:32 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Sept. 8-13.

