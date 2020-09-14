Arrests
9/13 at 2:18 a.m. Genesis Rodriguez, 20, of Chase Court, was arrested on Chase Court by Officer Malcolm Marshall on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
Summonses
9/12 at 8:56 p.m. Lynze Claire Cooper, 30, of Mason Street, Bethel, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of violating condition of release.
Fire calls
9/8 at 6:26 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295.
9/11 at 11:32 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Main Street.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Sept. 8-13.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
MLB roundup: A’s sign infielder Lamb after losing Chapman
-
Times Record
Bradford Pattershall, Maine Senate 24
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth residents square off for state House District 47 seat
-
Nation & World
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds
-
Sports
Djokovic says he learned a ‘big lesson’