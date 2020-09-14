PORTLAND — Ecomaine is accepting applications for its 2020-2021 round of recycling grants now through Oct. 30. The grants are designed to raise recycling awareness in schools and communities, and to help schools implement more efficient recycling or composting programs.

“This year is obviously proving to be a tough one for all of us – especially schools and students,” said Caleb Hemphill, chairman of ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee. “It is ecomaine’s hope that this funding can help maintain some of the important programming around recycling, compost, and waste reduction that we’ve seen in our schools. We’re looking forward to seeing some creative proposals in 2020-21.”

Past grants, which range from $5,000 to $25,000, have provided funding for classes to tour ecomaine and helped schools purchase recycling bins electric hand dryers and educational materials.

More information on the entire grants program can be found at www.ecomaine.org/grants.

