I am writing in support of Poppy Arford, the Democratic Party candidate for State Representative in District 49 in Brunswick. In these challenging times Poppy is the perfect person to represent the people of Brunswick and the State of Maine in the Legislature. She has spent a good portion of her professional career advocating for accessible, affordable healthcare for all, and advocating for individuals struggling to access necessary medical care. Her deep concern for the environment is not theoretical as she has actively supported and worked on concrete efforts to improve the environment such as waste management.
Poppy would bring governing experience to the job of State Representative as she served two terms on the Brunswick Town Council. While serving, assuring a quality education for all students was a major priority for her. She also served as a legislative committee clerk in Augusta giving her experience in the operations of the House of Representatives. Poppy will be the kind of representative who will continually reach out to her constituents to hear what issues they see as important and if they have any suggestions to improve her representation of those concerns in the Legislature.
Please vote, and vote for Poppy Arford.
Sandra Hodge
Brunswick
