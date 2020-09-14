Social media accounts:

N/A

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Creighton University

Community Organizations:

Maine Amateur Radio Foundation, Incorporated (Board of Directors)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Amateur radio call sign KØLDO

Family status:

Married, two sons.

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No, the Legislature has ceded too much power to the governor.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

No tax increases. Reduce all departmental budgets by 30% — no exceptions!

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I will listen to my constituents and support common-sense solutions to their problems. I refuse to become an echo chamber for my party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Education.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I will listen carefully to all sides.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’d like to see more transparency and accountability in the legislative process.

