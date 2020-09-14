CONCORD, N.H. — A new marine navigational system planned at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is going to help ships and submarines along the Piscataqua River.
It’s called the Physical Oceanographic Real-Time System, or PORTS. It’s designed to provide real-time information on weather and waterway conditions.
“This waterway is critical for marine transportation, including cargo and freight businesses, fishermen and especially the submarines undergoing maintenance at the shipyard that are so important to our national security,” said U.S. Sen. Jean Shaheen of New Hampshire, who recently announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would install the system.
The system will strengthen the safety of the Portsmouth Harbor and surrounding communities, said Geno Marconi, director of the New Hampshire Ports and Harbors.
