On Saturday, Sept. 26, Patten Free Library will host Bath Book Bash, a one-day celebration of children’s literature featuring authors and illustrators from Maine and New England. Originally envisioned as family-friendly outdoor event in Library Park, the festival is now planned as a virtual event. Throughout the day, 21 children’s and young adult authors will offer virtual presentations through the Book Bash YouTube Channel and a special website.

Morse High School senior Nina Powers is one of the Book Bash authors. In her video presentation, she will discuss the recent publication of her first novel, “Boy in Bloom,” with her mentor and editor, Maria Padian. Padian is a Brunswick writer and author who is also one of the video presenters.

Capping off the day is An Evening with Lois Lowry at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Two-time Newbery Medal winner and best-selling children’s author Lois Lowry will talk about her latest book, “On the Horizon,” as well as her upcoming release, “The Willoughbys Return” and the re-release of “Like the Willow Tree,” which is set in 1918 Portland during the Spanish Flu.

Hosted by Morse High School teachers, Brian and Johnna Stanton, the discussion will also include local students and a chance for readers to submit questions. The library has partnered with Mockingbird Bookshop to offer pre-orders on a selection of Lois Lowry books, which will be signed by the author.

The events are free and open to the public, although pre-registration is required for the Lois Lowry event. Event details can be found on the Library website, including details on how to register for the Lowry presentation and on accessing the author videos on the day of the event.

Preview videos by the authors are available on a daily basis on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. All the author videos will be made available through the Bath Book Bash YouTube Channel.

