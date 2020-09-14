A few quick notes as we start week two of the 2020-21 school year.

South Portland elementary schools Dots to Doors project celebrate creativity

Make your mark. Through the month of September, the South Portland elementary art and library teachers invite you to decorate your doors and windows with dots to celebrate individuality and creativity. Then, participate in a hunt around town to see how many dots you can spot. The art teachers have created a series of activities for your child to explore and the librarians have posted read-alouds on SeeSaw and Google Classroom.

For more in formation, visit https://sites.google.com/spsdme.org/sopo-dot-day-2020/home.

School meals available every school day

Thanks to an extension until Dec. 31, all children through age 18 are eligible for free breakfast and lunch every school day. Parents/distance learners may pick up a meal bag containing breakfast and a lunch, Monday through Friday.

Each school has a location from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Check with your student’s school for the location. We also have meal pick-up sites outside the Brickhill Community Room and the Redbank Community Center, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Look for the school bus.

Free & reduced price meal applications

Even though meals are free, getting all who are eligible signed up for free or reduced price meals is more important than ever. Please complete an application today.

Applications for free/reduced meals may be completed online by going to MySchoolApps. Paper applications are available in the office at every school.

Beginning next week we will also have applications available at each meal pick-up site. Federal and state benefits to families and schools are tied to eligibility for school meals, so complete your application as soon as you can. Thank you.

SoPo Unite Tip of the Month

SoPo Unite’s Tip of the Month for September provides insight on staying connected to youth in busy times. For more information, visit Click here to learn more: September 2020 TOM.pdf.

School board meeting

Our September school board meeting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 via Zoom. Agenda and login information were scheduled to be sent Monday, Sept. 14. We are moving to Zoom for a virtual meeting to make public participation easier.

Information will be posted on our website by the end of the day on Monday. We changed from our usual second Monday meetings to allow teams of board members/superintendent, principals and teachers to participate in the kick-off of a year long Cultural Competence Institute sponsored by Maine School Boards Association and the Maine School Superintendents Association.

The school board will discuss the meeting schedule for 2020-21 during the meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Ken Kunin is superintendent of schools for South Portland. He can be reached at [email protected]

