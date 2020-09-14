Visit Portland Museum of Art

Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (to 8 p.m. Thursday). Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $19, $15 seniors and students, free for 21 and under and free on Fridays. Advanced, timed tickets required. portlandmuseum.org

The Portland Museum of Art is open for socially distant and donning-your-mask visits, and current exhibits include “Seascape” by James Welling and “Stories of Maine: An Incomplete History.” Plus, there’s the museum’s impressive collection of more than 18,000 artworks, some of which you’ll see displayed in the galleries, including pieces by Justin Richel, Mark J. Kuzio and Dahlov Ipcar.

Sunset Yoga

5:30 p.m. Thursday. Through Oct.8. Deering Oaks Park, Portland, free, please pre-register. eventbrite.com

L.L. Bean invites you to get some autumnal stretches in as the leaves start to turn in Portland’s Deering Oaks park. Yoga instructor Nikki Yanok will lead you in a restorative session that’s open to all levels. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place so that your om doesn’t come an “oh no.” Bring your own mat and block.

‘The Lego Movie’

7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Drive-In at Owls Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum St., Owls Head, $20 per car. rocklandstrand.com

The Strand Theatre is wisely teaming up with Owls Head Transportation Museum to present a drive-in style screening of the 2014 animated adventure film “The Lego Movie.” Pile into your car and cheer on Emmet on his unlikely quest to foil the plans of an evil tyrant. Admission comes with a free bag of popcorn, and tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. on the day of each screening.

Miriam, a visitor favorite, stays busy at the Maine Wildlife Park. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Visit Maine Wildlife Park

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $7.50, $5.50 seniors and ages 4-12, 3 and under free. maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park

Oh baby, it’s a wild world! Especially if you visit the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, where you can talk to the animals and visit more than 30 species. Make your reservation (it’s required) and then get ready to be wowed by a bald eagle, barred owl, beaver, black bear, bobcat and box turtle. And those are just the Bs!

