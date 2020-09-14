Arrests
9/12 at 12:50 a.m. Richard D. Valek, 49, of Williams Drive, was arrested by Officer Matthew Bowers on Horton Place on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
9/7 at 8:35 a.m. James R. Thibeault, 49, of Augusta Road, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Wilson Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
9/10 at 7:55 a.m. William C. Brock, 58, of River Road, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of attaching false registration plates.
9/11 at 5:58 p.m. Lukus R. Groves, 23, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was issued a summons by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Augusta Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
9/12 at 10:03 p.m. Tracey L. Bouchard, 32, of Thomas Point Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Bowers on O’Farrell Street on a charge of operating with an expired license.
9/13 at 12:47 a.m. Shawn M. Gray, 44, of Turkey Ridge Lane, Freeport, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
9/7 at 5:13 p.m. Citizen assist on Reed Street.
9/7 at 6:17 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
9/8 at 8:22 a.m. Elevator alarm on Governors Way.
9/9 at 5:22 a.m. Structure fire on Lewiston Road.
9/9 at 3:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Hamilton Court.
9/10 at 7:30 a.m. Fire alarm on Republic Avenue.
9/10 at 10:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.
9/12 at 2:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
9/13 at 9:45 a.m. Public service on Wayne’s Way.
9/13 at 10:28 a.m. Utility problem on Munroe Lane.
9/13 at 2:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Park Drive.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Sept. 7-13.
