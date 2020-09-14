PORTLAND — Applications for 2021 Water Bottle Filling Fountain Grants from the Portland Water District are now being accepted.

The grant program, which made five awards last year, provides free fountains, with preference given to those organizations that provide the largest exposure and benefit for public use.

According to the Portland Water District, “water bottle filling fountains provide touch free, sanitary access” to greater Portland tap water.

Applications, which can be found at pwd.org/water-bottle-filling-station-grants, are due by Oct. 31.

