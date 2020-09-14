Arrests
No arrests were reported from Sept. 7-13.
Summonses
9/12 at 7:29 p.m. Ernest Thomas Breault Jr., 74, of Fairways Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Graham Hults on charges of indecent conduct and violation of privacy.
Fire calls
9/7 at 10:15 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lafayette Street.
9/7 at 5:52 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Beech Tree Lane.
9/8 at 11:43 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 North.
9/8 at 6:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.
9/8 at 8:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Main Street.
9/10 at 3:15 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Tyler Drive.
9/10 at 8:03 a.m. Department operations on Bayview Street.
9/10 at 10:03 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Kindred Way.
9/11 at 9:56 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on North Road.
9/13 at 7:30 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Sept. 7-13.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: Sept. 7-13
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: Sept. 8-13
-
Arts & Entertainment
Cast members reunite for ‘Princess Bride’ Democratic fundraiser
-
Times Record
Applications available for Bath’s 2021 Façade Improvement Grant Program
-
Times Record
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust to open Brunswick branch in October