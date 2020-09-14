Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 7-13.

Summonses

9/12 at 7:29 p.m. Ernest Thomas Breault Jr., 74, of Fairways Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Graham Hults on charges of indecent conduct and violation of privacy.

Fire calls

9/7 at 10:15 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lafayette Street.

9/7 at 5:52 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Beech Tree Lane.

9/8 at 11:43 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 North.

9/8 at 6:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

9/8 at 8:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Main Street.

9/10 at 3:15 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Tyler Drive.

9/10 at 8:03 a.m. Department operations on Bayview Street.

9/10 at 10:03 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Kindred Way.

9/11 at 9:56 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on North Road.

9/13 at 7:30 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Sept. 7-13.

