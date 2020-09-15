Arrests

No arrests were reported for the from Sept. 8-14.

Summonses

9/9 at 10:50 p.m. A 16-year-old girl, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of imprudent speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to six fire calls from Sept. 8-14.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Sept. 8-14.

