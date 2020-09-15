Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported Tuesday that there have been 39 cases of COVID-19 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, seen last month. In addition, there have been six deaths attributed in part to the virus. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel file Buy this Photo

MADISON — Community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and participate in a drive-by parade Friday afternoon to show their support for residents and staff at the Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Last month, the nursing home said in a Facebook post that one staff member tested positive and that visitors were no longer permitted at the facility at 174 Main St.

Additionally, Maine CDC reported that retesting is occurring at the facility on a weekly basis. The outbreak is linked to an Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket, which is linked to 176 cases of COVID-19.

The event, organized on Facebook, is calling for community members to decorate their vehicles to “show Maplecrest staff and residents love and support” by having a car parade. Participants will line up on Heald Street at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 2 p.m.

Multiple requests for comment from North Country Associates, the business that oversees Maplecrest, have gone unanswered since the Morning Sentinel’s initial inquiry last month.

Before the report of the initial employee’s positive test, a spokesperson for the nursing home said that the only visits allowed at the facility were compassionate visits for residents who were on hospice care.

Organizers on Facebook say that a prize will be given to the “best love and support themed car.”

