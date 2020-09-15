HARPSWELL — Harpswell Coastal Academy is temporarily closing both of its campuses in Harpswell and Brusnwick after one faculty member tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, according to Scott Barksdale, head of school.
The faculty member is being tested again on Tuesday. If the test comes back negative, in-person learning at both campuses will resume Thursday, said Barksdale.
The academy opened to students on Thursday, Sept. 3.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Sept. 17
-
Sports
MLB playoffs to be held in bubble with World Series entirely in Arlington, Texas
-
Portland Forecaster
County denies city request to shelter homeless at arena
-
New England Patriots
Belichick praises Seahawks ahead of Week 2 matchup
-
Business
Boston firm acquires 10 Maine community solar projects