HARPSWELL — Harpswell Coastal Academy is temporarily closing both of its campuses in Harpswell and Brusnwick after one faculty member tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, according to Scott Barksdale, head of school.

The faculty member is being tested again on Tuesday. If the test comes back negative, in-person learning at both campuses will resume Thursday, said Barksdale.

The academy opened to students on Thursday, Sept. 3.

This story will be updated.

