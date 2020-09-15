In the editorial on the death of Jesse Harvey (“Our View: Advocate’s death is a tragic reminder,” Sept. 10), the Editorial Board summarizes his position on drug use, called “harm reduction.” This is “a public health approach to substance use that meets people ‘where they are’ in their recovery.”
Along these lines, the Editorial Board argues: “We need more treatment options and more safe places for people to live while they get control of their lives. And as long as illicit drug use is a reality, it’s important to make this inherently dangerous activity as safe as it can possibly be.”
The focus here is solely on people who use drugs. But harm reduction should apply to the entire population, not just drug users. And if a person who does not use drugs hears that there are more treatment options, more safe places to live, that the activity is as safe as it can possibly be, that is not harm reduction. That, because it makes the activity of using drugs more enticing, is harm enhancement.
William Vaughan Jr.
Chebeague Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Senate debate a wholly un-senatorial affair
-
Business
Mainers seeking internet upgrade tell stories of poor service to highlight feds’ mistakes
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: A Mainer fought for the Casco Bay, Presumpscot River we enjoy today
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 15
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.