SOUTH PORTLAND – Elizabeth M. “Ibby” Conroy, 81, of Loveitts Field Road, died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Ibby, as she was affectionately known, was born in Millinocket, Maine on February 25, 1939, the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Healy) Howard. She graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1957 and then earned her Registered Nurses Degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1960.

On July 7, 1962, she married the love of her life, Joseph P. Conroy Sr., together they made their home and raised their family in South Portland.

She was a lifelong communicant of Holy Cross Church, and possessed a deep faith and love for God.

Ibby was a nurse supervisor at Mercy Hospital on the Maternity Floor from 1960 until 1972 at which time she focused all of her attention on raising her family. As the children grew older, Ibby returned to work for the Arnie Hanson Center, which is now Milestone Foundation, for 15-plus years before retiring. A 38-year member of Friends of Bill W., she was very rewarded by the many people she helped along the way, through sponsorship and mentoring.

In her spare time, she had a passion for horses and horseback riding at Hurricane Stables, she loved playing cards, especially bridge, a longtime member of the South Portland Garden Club, needle point, cooking a good homemade meal, shopping, and a love of animals. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family and friends. Family was everything to her. She will long be remembered as a kind, gentle, generous, sensitive and loving person.

Ibby was predeceased by a son, Paul H. Conroy; and a sister, Mary Jane Budzcko. She is survived by her husband, of 58 years, LTC Joseph P. Conroy Sr. of South Portland; two sons, Joseph P. Conroy Jr. of South Portland, and John and his wife Mary Conroy of North Yarmouth; a daughter, Ann and her husband Michael Lane of South Portland; seven grandchildren, Haley, Joey, Emily, Olivia, and Patrick Conroy, Michael Jr. and Kristina Lane and her faithful companion, her dog, Cocoa.

Visiting hours celebrating Ibby’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. For the safety of everyone in attendance, and following state mandates, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. To view Ibby’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who would like may make contributions in Ibby’s memory to: The Milestone Foundation, 65 India Street, Portland, ME 04101

