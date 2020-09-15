WESTBROOK – Lorna C. Whittier, 67, of Westbrook, passed away on September 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Bangor to parents Lawrence and Violet (Meservey) Guptill on February 25, 1953.

Lorna was an extremely selfless, compassionate and giving woman. She was a caretaker by nature and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed hosting big gatherings for the holidays, nothing brought her more joy than seeing her family and friends congregating together. She was a loving wife of over 30 years to Lawrence Whittier and the two loved spending time together, especially at the ocean. One of Lorna’s biggest passions was cooking, she was always in the kitchen cooking up an amazing meal to share with her loved ones. Lorna was also an avid bingo player and loved music and dancing.

Lorna leaves behind her beloved husband, Lawrence; her daughters, Rhonda, and her husband Nicholas Huff of Windham, Lisa, and her husband, Jerry Burnham, of Gorham, and Lori Barker of Plymouth; her son Joseph, and his wife Jessica Bennett, of Saco; stepchildren, Larry Whittier and Craig Whittier both of Windham. She is also survived by her brother, Gardner Guptill and many grandchildren and six great grandchildren who she loved and valued very much. She is predeceased by her great grand daughter Brooklyn Greenwood.

Lorna’s family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a service following at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 35 Church St., a graveside service will take place on Friday, September 25, at 11:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Lorna’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

