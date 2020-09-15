SACO – Nicholas A. Fondak Jr, 53, of McKenney Road passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Biddeford August 28, 1967 the son of Nicholas and Linda Billings Fondak Sr. Nicholas attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1985.

He then attended and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1989 with a degree in Mathematics. He was employed as a Senior Underwriter for Delta Dental in Boston for many years.

Nicholas enjoyed watching tennis, the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics. He also enjoyed traveling all over the world with His travel partner, his mother and life long friend Vern Sargent. Family was very important to him and he was very devoted to his 3 nieces. Survivors include his parents of Saco, a sister Stacy Hand and husband Jim of Saco, and 3 nieces Emily, Olivia and Allyson Hand, and an Uncle Phil Fondak of Canfield, Ohio, Aunt Nancy Pineau of Scarborough and her husband Norman, and an Uncle Elliott Billings and wife Virginia of Windham.

Friends and relatives may attend a 11:00 am graveside Saturday September 19, 2020 at South Buxton Cemetery, Woodman Section. 1187 River Rd, Buxton (Bar Mills). Rev, Beverly Lowell of the United Baptist Church of Saco will officiate. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral

Home 13 Portland Road, Buxton are entrusted with his arrangements.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider Maine Muscular Dystrophy Association

5 Hampshire Street,

Suite 100B

Mansfield, MA 02048

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous