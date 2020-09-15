Arrests

9/7 at 12:46 a.m. Andrew Morgan King, 28, of Pemaquid, on Custom House Wharf on charges of falsifying physical evidence and operating under the influence.

9/7 at 1:58 p.m. William Littlefield, 43, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/8 at 4:12 p.m. Jeffrey M. Trenholm, 57, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/8 at 5:40 p.m. Khaleid E. Butoto, 34, of Westbrook, on Deering Avenue on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation and operating under the influence.

9/8 at 5:46 p.m. Munaim Abdullah, 42, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/8 at 8:55 p.m. Dominic Pizzo, 48, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

9/8 at 9:07 p.m. Jessica A. Newton, 36, of Old Orchard Beach, on Commercial Street on charges of violation of conditional release, trafficking in prison contraband and an outstanding warrant.

9/9 at 2:02 a.m. Kirkley G. Lowe, 55, of Cape Elizabeth, on Commercial Street on a charge of violation of probation.

9/9 at 7:15 a.m. Jerome Davis, 41, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

9/9 at 10:06 a.m. Stephen Jasper, 45, address unlisted, on Bramhall Street on a charge of criminal threatening and violation of conditional release.

9/9 at 12:38 p.m. Brett Michael Staples, 30, address unlisted, on Lancaster Street on a charge of assault.

9/10 at 1:05 a.m. Brice R. McInnis, 37, of Westbrook, on Commercial Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/10 at 2:09 a.m. Austin J. Payne, 34, of Portland, on Warren Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/10 at 5:36 a.m. Justin Hill, 34, address unlisted, on Oxford Street on a charge of assault.

9/10 at 8:33 p.m. Benjamin R. Cote, 40, address unlisted, on York Street on charges of fugitive from justice, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/11 at 1:27 a.m. Timothy A. McNeill, 34, of Norwich, Connecticut, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/11 at 2:48 a.m. Ahmed H. Ismail, 34, of Portland, on Auburn Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/11 at 6:55 p.m. Joshua Rezendes, 34, of Portland, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

9/11 at 9:09 p.m. Dominick Morrison, 19, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of assault.

9/12 at 12:05 a.m. Richard Sneddon, 52, of Portland, on Exchange Street on charges of indecent conduct, public drinking and violation of conditional release.

9/12 at 12:11 a.m. Oscar Alanis-Posadas, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/12 at 3:01 a.m. Dustin Emerton, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

9/12 at 3:37 a.m. Alyx L. Wharton, 23, of West Gardiner, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/12 at 11:49 a.m. Charles Davis, 50, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/12 at 12:47 p.m. Melissa Leigh Anderson, 45, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of illegal possession of hypodermic and violation of conditional release

9/12 at 12:49 p.m. Samuel H. Hall, 45, of Greene, on Somerset Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/12 at 4:55 p.m. Lexi Sabrina VanWinkle, 24, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

9/12 at 7:20 p.m. Geno Criado, 43, of Westbrook, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/12 at 7:47 p.m. Donald J. Bourget, 47, of Lewiston, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

9/12 at 9:17 p.m. Jonathan Twomey, 32, of Portland, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

9/12 at 11:36 p.m. Dominic Leo Kane, 39, of Portland, on State Street on an outstanding warrant.

9/13 at 8:32 p.m. Issa Adaan, 36, of Portland, on Spring Street on charges of assault, criminal threatening and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

