Arrests

9/7 at 6:57 p.m. Rafael Matias, 29, of Scarborough, was arrested on Twilight Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (firearms or explosives) and domestic violence reckless conduct.

9/9 at 5:16 p.m. Brittney N. Young, 30, of Clinton, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a warrant.

9/10 at 9:55 p.m. Tommy Paine, 37, of Oxford, was arrested at Sawyer Road and Durant Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender revocation.

9/11 at 8:02 p.m. Timothy C. Daggett Jr., 36, of Gorham, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

9/12 at 9:39 p.m. Christian A. Ashley-Newquist, 29, of Scarborough, was arrested on New Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/13 at 3:58 a.m. Michael P. Robichaud, 37, of Saco, was arrested on Bonneygrove Drive by Officer Tanner Mann on a warrant.

Summonses

9/8 at 2:03 p.m. Cole A. Jakobs, 23, of Naples, was issued a summons at Flag Pond and Portland roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/9 at 10:27 a.m. Adam Timothy Callen, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

9/9 at 2:08 p.m. Casey J. Tucker, 29, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cummings Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/9 at 5 p.m. Richard L. Joy, 24, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a shoplifting charge.

9/10 at 6:06 a.m. Jorge Martinez Tejeda, 43, of Gorham, was issued a summons at Running Hill and New roads by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating without a license.

9/10 at 4:57 p.m. Aiden Thomas Lane, 28, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/10 at 5:21 p.m. Jesse L. Lewis, 37, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Lt. Timothy Barker on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/11 at 9:21 p.m. Jordan D. Vanrosendael, 29, of North Waterboro, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/11 at 5:25 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Augusta, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

Fire calls

9/7 at 3:06 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/7 at 4:49 p.m. Mulch fire on Gorham Road.

9/7 at 5:12 p.m. Waterflow alarm on U.S. Route 1.

9/7 at 8:28 p.m. Burn permit check on Foxwell Drive.

9/8 at 9:32 a.m. Assist Buxton.

9/8 at 1:10 p.m. Electrical burning odor on Payne Road.

9/8 at 1:36 p.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

9/8 at 8:51 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/8 at 9:35 p.m. Odor investigation on Gateway Circle.

9/9 at 3:37 p.m. Waterflow alarm on Washington Avenue.

9/10 at 8:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Gateway Circle.

9/10 at 10:28 a.m. Assist Buxton.

9/10 at 1:52 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/10 at 3:51 p.m. Wires on branch at Pleasant Hill and Spurwink roads.

9/10 at 10:11 p.m. Outside fire on Sherman Circle.

9/11 at 8:59 p.m. Odor investigation on Avenue 1.

9/12 at 3:53 a.m. Assist Hollis.

9/12 at 4:03 a.m. Odor investigation on Carriage Walk Lane.

9/12 at 11:57 a.m. Structure fire on U.S. Route 1.

9/12 at 7:57 p.m. Odor investigation on Willowdale Road.

9/12 at 8:21 p.m. Odor investigation on County Road.

9/12 at 10:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Avenue.

9/12 at 11:03 p.m. Assist South Portland.

9/13 at 2:01 a.m. Odor investigation on Clearwater Drive.

9/13 at 6:44 a.m. Fire alarm on Gateway Circle.

9/13 at 11:27 a.m. Assist Buxton.

9/13 at 2:49 p.m. Outside fire on September Way.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from Sept. 7-13.

