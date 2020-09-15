Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop

Tues. 9/22 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Thur. 9/24 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed. 9/23 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

Wed. 9/23 5 p.m. Finance Committee

Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 9/21 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Mon. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Mon. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 9/23 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 9/23 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

