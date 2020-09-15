Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Tues. 9/22 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 9/24 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Wed. 9/23 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
Wed. 9/23 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 9/21 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Mon. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Mon. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/23 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 9/23 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
