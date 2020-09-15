Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  9/22  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Tues.  9/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Thur.  9/24  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  9/23  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

Wed.  9/23  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  9/21  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Mon.  9/21  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Mon.  9/21  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues.  9/22  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/23  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  9/23  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

