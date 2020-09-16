SACO — President Trump’s son Eric will attend campaign events in Maine and New Hampshire on Thursday, the Trump campaign announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, Eric Trump will first stop in Portsmouth, N.H., for a “Make America Great Again!” event at the Portsmouth campaign field office. The event description does not say what the event will entail.
Last month Trump said he thinks he should win Maine because of measures he’s taken to help the Maine lobster industry.
Eric was in Georgia on Tuesday before making the trek north to New England and onto Pennsylvania on Friday.
Eric Trump isn’t the only one of Trump’s children to hit the campaign trail in the family-first political strategy that targets battleground states across the country. Ivanka will be traveling to four states in four days, while Don Jr. is set to travel to seven more states, headlining rallies, events, and fundraisers.
A few weeks ago, Trump held a rally in Londonderry, N.H., but so far no events with President Trump himself are planned for Maine.
Meanwhile, Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden will have campaign events in New Hampshire on Wednesday, headed by his wife Dr. Jill Biden and Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff.
