HOLLIS – Virginia Louise Waterhouse, 92, of River Road, Hollis, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham after a long illness. She was born and lived her whole life in Maine.

She was born Virginia Dennison on November 19, 1927, in Lubec, the daughter of Roy and Grace Lyons Dennison. She attended schools in Dennysville, Lubec, Cherryfield, Brewer, and graduated from Gorham High School in 1945. On May 11, 1946, she married Ernest H. Waterhouse, who predeceased her in 2006 after 59 years of marriage.

In addition to her life as a busy farm wife, she led a life of energetic and determined service. She began as a cook at the Hollis Elementary School in the early 1960’s and served at other schools before becoming the Head Cook at the Jack Memorial School in Buxton, where she served until her retirement. In addition to her school year job, she also served as a cook at the SAD 6 summer Headstart program and for many summers at Camp Good News in Livermore Falls for Child Evangelism Fellowship.

She was an active member of the West Buxton Freewill Baptist Church, sang in the choir and served as a Sunday School teacher there for over 50 years.

She avidly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tatting, and sewing, especially for others. She made many quilts for friends and family. She loved hiking in the mountains of New England and beyond, a love which began when she volunteered to drive church youth group members to hiking destinations. There was a core group who continued to hike together for many years and whom she fondly referred to as her “hiking buddies.”

Besides her husband, Virginia was predeceased by her parents; sister Etta M. Rogers; and a brother Lawrence E. Dennison.

She is survived by her son Kenneth B. and his wife Jinnie Waterhouse of Hollis; her daughter Madelyn L. Sorensen and her husband Paul of Newton, Massachusetts; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Barbara Alley of Westbrook and her children Sierra and Amara; Joshua K. Waterhouse of Hollis, his wife Sheila and their children Zachary and Sophie; Amanda F. Dicentes of Hollis, her husband Willis and their son Wesley; Rachel M. Cass of Medford, Massachusetts, her husband Greg and their children Henry and Ada; and Jonathan D. Betz of Portland, Maine; two brothers, Clifford A. Dennison of Westbrook and Wayne L. Dennison of Freeport; her sister-in-law S. Estella Havu and her husband Alfred of Dayton; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery, Hollis on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am, Pastor Nate Colson of West Gorham Union Church officiating. Burial arrangements are being provided by Chad E. Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service, Buxton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Buxton Baptist Church for the Sunday School or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Maine for Camp Good News.

